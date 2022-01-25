A top priority of our Democratic majority was to give our local communities the tools needed to get kids back in the classroom as soon as they could do so safely. And as a mom who was active in the PTA while my children were in school, I know that our children’s success is a collaborative effort. That is why we worked with families, teachers and local communities and passed legislation such as SB 1303, which put our schools on a path to return to safe in-person learning, while also allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to protect public school funding, put safety equipment into our schools and lifted our commonwealth’s vaccine rollout efficiency into the top 10 in national rankings.