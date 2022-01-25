Republicans are for controlling the borders, energy independence, less inflation, appropriate consequences for crime, lower taxes, states’ rights, election integrity (which includes voter identification), the Second Amendment, social and fiscal conservatism, free markets, fair trade, less regulation that stymies businesses, capitalism, school choice, parents in control of what their children are taught, restrictions on unreasonable union demands, reducing the national debt, less government spending, a return to traditional values, a strong military, return of U.S. corporations to our soil, restricting abortion, preventing illegal immigration by building a wall on the southern border, right-to-work laws, controlling judicial activism, following the Constitution, upholding the Bill of Rights (including freedom of speech and press) and a true separation of power.