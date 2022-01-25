I echo the Jan. 20 letter “It’s about the water” that the Jan. 16 Metro article “Fight over data centers roils rural Prince William” glossed over the real issues. The article read as inexplicably sympathetic to large landowners requesting rezoning so they can sell at premium prices to developers to create the Prince William “Digital Gateway.” Their disingenuous narrative that they are just poor disadvantaged farmers who will reluctantly give up their land for the greater good of Prince William County is pure farce.