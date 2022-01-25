Hogan’s proposed tax incentives for manufacturers should help address Maryland’s problematic business climate, even though, again ideally, across-the-board corporate tax reductions might be preferable. The Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Climate Index, released in December, placed Maryland 46th out of the 50 states. This ranking is based on an assessment of how well states structure their tax systems, so the extent to which Hogan’s tax incentives for manufacturers will affect the ranking is unclear. But it’s likely that, if adopted, they will improve not only the perception of Maryland’s business climate but also the reality.