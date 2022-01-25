Following this road map won’t necessarily save Biden’s presidency electorally. I’m not sure how he can boost his poll numbers or prevent Republicans from winning in 2022, because electoral outcomes are both complicated but also somewhat structural. (The party that doesn’t control the presidency pretty much always wins the midterms.) I want Biden to save his presidency for the good of the country, in particular for the people who voted for him. He should stand with them, defending their rights and doing whatever he can to improve their lives, instead of wasting more months courting Republicans, conservative Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and voters who are never going to support him.