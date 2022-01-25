It’s crucial to remove this temptation for democratic subversion, and that it is done on a bipartisan basis. Democracy is sound only when all sides accept an outcome’s legitimacy, even if some deplore the outcome. That requires setting rules of the political road in every step of the process that all sides can recognize are fair and transparent. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the two parties to compromise on many matters of this process, and that itself is troubling. But if they can reach agreement on this, they can show that bonds of comity still count for more than notes of discord.