It reminds me of the miraculous moment when a survivor is found clinging to a tree after a raging flood. The oceans are heating up. Many, if not most, shallow-water coral reefs are dying. There are plastic islands larger than the size of Texas. The United States alone has suffered an unprecedented number of climate-related calamities over the past year.
It’s wonderful that these deepwater reefs and other pockets of thriving natural ecosystems exist, but no doubt the desecration we perpetrate on our only world will eventually reach them, too. So, while we rejoice that they exist, let’s commit to a path that will ensure that they and we will survive.
Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington