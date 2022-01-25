Part of the Jan. 6 committee’s mandate is to uncover the details and extent of the plot with an eye toward fixing the institutions and rules that Trump and his team tried to exploit. In addition to identifying those potential reforms, there also is particular interest in knowing which former officials balked at facilitating a coup (e.g., U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. Pak, acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen) and which eagerly participated in the seditious plot. The public should know who betrayed their trust and deserves the opprobrium of their fellow Americans, even if their actions are not subject to prosecution.