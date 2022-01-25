“I think at the end of the day I consider myself a pragmatic leader focused on getting things done,” she told me in an interview on Monday, pointing to her ability to work through gridlock in the state Capitol to help push through a bipartisan child savings account plan and to help public schools bridge the digital divide.
She stressed the need to run a “72-county race," adding, “You have to be able to meet people where they are and be pragmatic.” In a state where races can be decided by a margin of just a few votes in every precinct, she has positioned herself as the Democrat who can win not just urban areas, but also suburbia and rural Wisconsin.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) presents a juicy target for Democrats. He has been a staunch “no” vote against virtually every Democratic initiative, including infrastructure. In recent years, he has gone full MAGA — lying that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a largely “peaceful protest”; spreading gibberish about covid-19 and anti-vaccine rhetoric; and peddling pro-Russian propaganda.
Godlewski therefore has a choice of issues to focus on. Nevertheless, her primary argument is straightforward: “What do Wisconsinites want? Just to get things done.” She continued: “What has Ron Johnson done? He voted against infrastructure. He voted against emergency covid aid.” She urged Democrats to run on their “record of delivering.”
For example, she noted that 28 percent of rural Wisconsin residents lack high-speed internet, but Johnson opposed the infrastructure bill that would fund broadband for all Americans. She also noted that Wisconsin, despite being a big dairy state, has no one on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which leaves it “without a seat at the table,” she says, to advocate on behalf of her state.
“No doubt trade wars have hurt our farmers,” she said, pointing to the U.S. ginseng crop, 95 percent of which is grown in Wisconsin. After the Trump administration launched its trade war with China, ginseng exports plunged and threatened to wipe out the industry. She also stressed that extreme weather resulting from climate change has wreaked havoc on farmers. Not unlike moderate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), she’s as comfortable talking crop prices as child care.
On inflation, Godlewski candidly said it has been a “strain on Wisconsin.” Like President Biden, she talks about “putting money back into Wisconsinites’ pocket” by reducing the cost of big-ticket items such as health-care coverage, prescription drugs and child care.
For a state politician, Godlewski has a strong foreign policy background from her time as a military contractor and later as a fellow at the Air War College. She supports Biden’s tough line on Russia. (Johnson, by contrast, stood foursquare behind the former president, who did nothing but bow and scrape before Russian President Vladimir Putin.) More generally, she argued the United States is “getting back on the world stage” after pulling out of the Iran deal, the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization. She dubs Donald Trump’s retreat from international leadership “horrific.”
On crime, Godlewski said flatly, “I am not a ‘defund the police’ candidate.” She argued the federal government can help by increasing funding to police and to providers of “wraparound” services such as social workers and mental health professionals.
And when it comes to protecting democracy, she said voters she meets are remarkably engaged. In 2018, Democrats won 54 percent of the popular vote for the Wisconsin Assembly, but held only 36 percent of the legislative seats. “That’s because the legislative districts look like letters of the alphabet,” she said. With extreme gerrymandering, she argued, voters “question if legislators are really listening to them.” She also railed against the ludicrous Republican “audit” of the 2020 election that has cost about $1 million. And she is a strong “yes” on dumping the filibuster. “Why can’t the Senate get anything done?” she asked.
Godlewski’s most formidable opponent in the Democratic primary is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes from Milwaukee, who has been collecting endorsements from marquee progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Godlewski has a few things going for her in the competitive race: She can self-fund. She can boast about her appeal outside Democratic strongholds. And like Biden, who won the state by about 20,000 votes, she can connect with centrist and progressive Democrats as well as disaffected Republicans (who can vote in the open primary).
Godlewski is banking that Democrats champing at the bit to boot out Johnson recognize she is best positioned to replace one of Trump’s favorite senators. Whoever the nominee will be, the general-election race against Johnson will certainly be one of the most expensive and heavily watched in 2022.