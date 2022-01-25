Children have been nothing short of amazing in their willingness to adopt public health guidelines. Some have embraced mask-wearing and do so happily. Others are less enthusiastic and less compliant as a result. And they have good reasons: Some have sensory issues. Others with more scientific understanding wonder why, now that everyone has the option to be vaccinated, it is still necessary. And others are just experiencing pandemic fatigue. Clear off-ramps were not implemented up front, meaning that there has never been an end in sight, and sustaining mask-wearing for the entire school day, especially with no hope of normalcy, is hard.