Reasonable people can disagree about the value of stare decisis, the principle that the court should respect its prior decisions except in the most exceptional circumstances. But it’s clear that this court no longer even pretends to do so. However much they dress up decisions with conservative movement catchphrases (Originalism! Textualism! The Framers!), they’re no different from a party that wins control of a legislature, then begins passing bills to change the policies it objected to when it was in the minority.