Slightly increasing our military commitment in Europe — still vastly reduced from the height of the Cold War when we had more than 400,000 troops stationed there — will not change the fact that the U.S. military is mainly focused on China. We have fewer than 70,000 troops in Europe, while 375,000 military personnel and civilians are assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. But what happens in Europe has profound implications for Asia, too. If we don’t ensure that Russia pays a high price for its aggression against Ukraine, that will send a message to China that it can attack Taiwan with impunity. By countering Russia’s power grab, we send a signal that right, not just might, still matters in the world.