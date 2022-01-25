Vaccines aren’t perfect. The effectiveness wanes, and there are extremely rare adverse reactions. But the science is clear about the nearly 10 billion doses of all coronavirus vaccines administered so far around the world: Those who are vaccinated are far less likely to be seriously ill, hospitalized or die from covid-19. The mRNA vaccines are some of the most effective. According to Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, the weekly covid U.S. death rate for those unvaccinated is 9.74 per 100,000 people; for the fully vaccinated but lacking a booster, it is .71 per 100,000, and for those with a booster on top of the other shots, it is only 0.1 per 100,000. Says Dr. Topol: “I’m not aware of anything else in medicine that reduces death by 99%.”