After the pandemic started, school became virtual, work became virtual and people became virtual. I often found myself staring into a screen alone in my room but still connected. Though video games are almost perfectly fit for socially distant circumstances, I don’t consider games to be the platform where we teens “hang out.” A handful of games might present themselves as a social playground, but the majority serve as an activity to participate in with friends. On any given day, I could equally find myself socializing in a movie watch party or just chatting. Just as sports fans can come together over the Super Bowl, video games can bring communities together.