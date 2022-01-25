The villain-of-the-week sensation is one illustration of the increasingly common tendency among the plugged-in populace to treat routine poor behavior as pathology. Most everyone has been hurt somehow, by someone. Most everyone has wanted, amid the pain, to turn whoever hurt us into something worse than what they really are: to cast them, yes, as a villain. The Internet allows us to seek validation for this impulse from an almost infinite array of others, plenty of whom have also been hurt in a similar way. With enough of these voices talking at the same time, you have what looks like consensus and feels like catharsis.