Axios reports: “The bipartisan group focused on updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is seizing on this recess period to court senators more freely.” With Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and other moderates involved in the effort, there is a chance they might find 60 votes. But 60 votes for what?
To be certain, ECA reform would do nothing to address voting suppression or Republican efforts at the state level to subvert election administration. That is why an ECA-centered bill was not an acceptable alternative to broader voting rights reform. But with comprehensive voting rights reform on hold until Democrats can expand their majority in the Senate and modify the filibuster, the question becomes how broad an ECA reform bill could be crafted to draw 60 votes.
Voting rights attorneys and advocates say that even something narrowly tailored to just the Electoral Count Act would be a critical win. Such a bill would reiterate that the vice president cannot overturn or throw out electoral votes; raise the threshold for congressional challenges to electoral votes; and clarify that a state legislature cannot send an alternate slate to supersede the voters’ choice for president. A comprehensive report from the Committee on House Administration provides a guide to necessary fixes.
The most important outcome from such legislative would be preventing a future nonviolent coup of the sort that the defeated former president and his cronies attempted. Moreover, the discussion about the ECA could get both sides talking to each other on bipartisan proposals.
Still, some reformers argue that absent broader measures to prevent election subversion in the states — such as protecting election workers from criminal prosecution for innocuous attempts to aid voters; prohibiting the displacement of election officials without “cause”; barring the partisan takeovers of election machinery; and standardizing paper ballots and audit procedures — any ECA reform would simply give a green light to Republicans to continue their nefarious efforts.
Advocates of a “broader or nothing” strategy argue this is the one shot to make progress. They fear the bill could make it easier for state legislatures to ignore the popular vote in certifying the slate of electors. They also fear this would dampen future voting rights reform efforts.
As a group of progressive political scientists wrote for Democracy Docket, “[C]alls to abandon the fight for voting rights and fair districting to focus singularly on reforms to the Electoral Count Act are misguided.” They argue, “Reforms to the ECA would make it harder to overturn election results — but that matters much less when those results are already structurally biased toward minority rule. Pro-democracy advocates cannot afford a piecemeal approach to reform in this moment of democratic crisis.”
In the end, any ECA reform should not countenance or enable state legislatures’ attempt to ignore who voters choose for president and vice president. As in medicine, the first rule of voting reform must be to do no harm. But the concern that Republicans will claim victory if an ECA-only bill is passed should not affect Democrats’ calculus. Republicans will never go along with substantial voting reform. Democrats must be clear they will come back for further reforms when they have the votes. For now, insulating the 2024 presidential election from what Trump lawyer John Eastman tried to orchestrate on Jan. 6 is essential.
The question as to whether Democrats should take half a loaf or a quarter of a loaf can be tabled for now. As the bipartisan group proceeds, there is a chance to include less controversial provisions (e.g., requiring paper ballots, providing expedited federal court review for election challenges). Democrats should push as far as they can to prevent partisan manipulation of voting results.
In the end, Democrats will face a disagreeable reality: They simply do not have the votes to do what they think is necessary to protect democracy. The goal then should be to make real, meaningful progress now that does not set back voting reform efforts in the future.