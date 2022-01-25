In the end, any ECA reform should not countenance or enable state legislatures’ attempt to ignore who voters choose for president and vice president. As in medicine, the first rule of voting reform must be to do no harm. But the concern that Republicans will claim victory if an ECA-only bill is passed should not affect Democrats’ calculus. Republicans will never go along with substantial voting reform. Democrats must be clear they will come back for further reforms when they have the votes. For now, insulating the 2024 presidential election from what Trump lawyer John Eastman tried to orchestrate on Jan. 6 is essential.