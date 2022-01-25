The disappointment is real, and measurable: President Biden’s job approval rating among Black people, the most loyal Democratic voting bloc, is at 64 percent in a new NBC News poll, a 19-point drop since April.
The poll plummet is no mystery. You can’t tell Black voters, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours,” as Biden did, and expect them to hang on as legislative priority after priority fails to become law. Trust me, Black folks are tired of always having to save this country from itself and then being ignored once the winner of their vote is in office. But the rage of the ancestors roiled within me when I heard this young woman say that some of her peers are talking about sitting out future elections. If this generation gives up, the resulting damage to our democracy will be as much their doing as it is the Republican perpetrators’.
“A lot of the people that I speak to are completely prepared to just watch the country burn. Y’all can’t get it together. That’s not our fault,” my millennial ambassador told me, referring to the Democrats. “It’s like [Barack] Obama all over again. [We] gave him the power, and they couldn’t get themselves together. He got some things done, but not all the things he could have gotten done. How many times are we going to do the same thing?”
Let me deal with the Obama piece first. The nation’s first Black president was elected in 2008 and reelected in 2012. Yet, despite his public pleadings, low Democratic voter turnout in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections handed Republicans the majority in the House and the Senate, respectively. If folks wanted Obama to get all the things done they wanted him to get done, they should have shown up at the polls.
I get the younger generations’ feelings of anger and disappointment. But as I listened to the burn-it-down defeatism, my mind went immediately to March 1965 and Bloody Sunday. It was then that a 25-year-old John Lewis led some 600 marchers from Brown Chapel in Selma, Ala., with the goal of reaching the state capitol in Montgomery to demand the right to vote. As they crested over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they saw a line of state troopers, some on horseback, with billy clubs and gas masks. Those officers beat them mercilessly and chased them screaming back over the bridge. Lewis was clubbed in the head so hard that he once told me, “I thought I saw death; I thought I was going to die.”
But they didn’t give up in despair. They didn’t shrink in the face of state-approved violence. They pressed forward to Montgomery two weeks later with Martin Luther King Jr., and 25,000 marchers in tow. And the 1965 Voting Rights Act was signed into law five months later.
Given all the efforts to strip away those hard-won rights today, this generation of Black voters must exhibit the same fight and perseverance. Of course, plenty of voting rights advocates are doing great, hard work around the country, particularly in Georgia. I’m not ignoring that they have been on a constant mission to save our democracy, no matter the ups and (mostly) downs. My quarrel is with those who would use a setback as an excuse to give up.
King didn’t give up. Lewis didn’t give up. Amelia Boynton didn’t give up. Diane Nash didn’t give up. If today’s young Black people do, they will be complicit in the GOP’s undoing of our democracy.
Howard Dean, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, made this point when I talked to him on Sunday: “I am impatient with Democratic voters being discouraged. This is your country. If you don’t want to fight for it, that’s your business. But if you don’t go out there and vote and keep the Democratic majorities from these neo-fascists on the Republican side … that’s not on the Republicans. That’s on you."
While Dean’s message was directed at all Democrats, it’s one that Black voters, especially young Black voters, must embrace. This is our country, too.
