The poll plummet is no mystery. You can’t tell Black voters, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours,” as Biden did, and expect them to hang on as legislative priority after priority fails to become law. Trust me, Black folks are tired of always having to save this country from itself and then being ignored once the winner of their vote is in office. But the rage of the ancestors roiled within me when I heard this young woman say that some of her peers are talking about sitting out future elections. If this generation gives up, the resulting damage to our democracy will be as much their doing as it is the Republican perpetrators’.