The Houthi attacks on the UAE should not have come as a surprise; the Houthis had warned that they would retaliate against renewed UAE aggression. The real question is why the UAE so aggressively resumed its fighting, having declared to great fanfare in 2019 that it was withdrawing its troops and leaving the coalition, while maintaining its control over South Yemen, including military bases on two Yemeni islands, Socotra and Mayun? There was even brief hope that Saudi Arabia too would recognize it had lost the war against the Houthis and accept a peace deal. It’s hard not to see the escalation as a consequence of the Biden administration’s renewed show of political and military support to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.