President Donald Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated the Afghanistan withdrawal with the Taliban excluding the Afghan government. They agreed to a date certain of May 1, 2021, to remove all forces from Afghanistan and to release 5,000 hardcore Taliban prisoners.
Mr. Biden achieved what three other presidents never accomplished. He ended a 20-year war that had cost countless lives, more than $200 billion a year and more than $4 trillion overall.
The 13 courageous U.S. military members killed while helping their British counterparts to bring people to the Kabul airport must be praised and honored.
In all our wars in recent memory, no administration, Ronald Reagan’s (Lebanon) or Gerald Ford/Henry Kissinger’s (Vietnam), successfully airlifted more than 124,000 Americans and allied nationals.
Fariborz S. Fatemi, McLean
The writer was a House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff member.