Inaction can also be as important as action. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit recently ruled that there is no established First Amendment right to record the police, contradicting every other federal court in the country to rule on the matter. The man detained for recording police officers asked the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling. The Biden administration didn’t take a position, and the court declined to hear the case. (It’s at least possible, admittedly, that the OSG didn’t ask the court to review the case because it fears the current makeup of the court would produce the wrong outcome.)