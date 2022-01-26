One of the geniuses of a common-law legal system such as ours is that it can accommodate such innovations. Judicial precedents accumulate slowly over time, reflecting the views of many judges and the application of law in different factual contexts. It is part of why our constitutional system has endured and evolved for centuries amid dramatic technological and social change. Precedent constrains judges from willy-nilly enacting their own individual policy preferences. But this method of constitutionalism allows for healthy and gradual evolution over time, in concert with the democratically elected branches of government and the people who are alive today, not just those who had a vote in 1789. At a moment when stare decisis, or respect for precedent, is in doubt as the court contemplates overturning many long-standing decisions in the name of grand judicial theories such as originalism, Breyer’s pragmatic respect for stability stands as an important model.