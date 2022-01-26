Voting-reform advocates also won a huge victory this week in Alabama after federal judges blocked the state’s redistricted map on the grounds that it discriminated against Black voters. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama cheered the decision: “As a result of the preliminary injunction, the state Legislature must draft a new congressional map that complies with the Voting Rights Act by including two districts where Black voters have the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice,” the group said in a written statement. It noted, “While Black people are about 27% of Alabama’s population, they are represented in only one of seven (14%) congressional districts.” A new map must be drawn to correct that deficiency.
This was the first redistricting case from Alabama since the Supreme Court struck down the preclearance process in Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Contrary to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s ludicrous reasoning in the decision that voter suppression and discrimination were a thing of the past, Alabama’s Republican-dominated legislature acted just as one should have expected it to: It systematically diminished the voting power of Black people.
The map that resulted was precisely the sort of scheme that would have been flagged and thrown out had preclearance still been in effect. It seems that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was vindicated in her famous Shelby County v. Holder dissent: “Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
After reviewing a voluminous record, the three-judge panel (two appointed by the defeated former president) found that “under the totality of the circumstances, including the factors that the Supreme Court has instructed us to consider, Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress.”
Interestingly, the court also flatly rejected an argument that Justice Neil M. Gorsuch gratuitously raised last year in Brnovich v. DNC, the case that gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Gorsuch suggested in his opinion that private litigants cannot bring lawsuits to enforce the provision, but the three-judge panel in Alabama disagreed: “Although the Supreme Court has not directly decided this question, it has decided a close cousin of a question, and that precedent strongly suggests that Section Two provides a private right of action. Holding that Section Two does not provide a private right of action would work a major upheaval in the law, and we are not prepared to step down that road today."
Gerrymandering challenges are not the only means of protecting voting rights from GOP sabotage. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed on Tuesday that the Justice Department is looking into attempts to submit fake slates of electoral voters in 2020, telling CNN that Justice Department would “going to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind and at any level that is part of an assault on our democracy.”
The Justice Department appears ready to protect the sanctity of elections, even in the absence of all the tools it needs. The department has already filed suits in Georgia, Texas and Arizona to challenge GOP anti-voting laws and has issued a stern advisory about phony election audits.
The department also recently confirmed its commitment to protect election officials, announcing last Friday that a Texas man was arrested “for allegedly sending threatening election-related communications to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021.” The department’s written statement noted:
This is the first criminal case brought by the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force. Announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in late June 2021, the task force is leading the department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation. The task force engages with the election community and state and local law enforcement to assess allegations and reports of threats against election workers, and investigates and prosecutes these matters where appropriate, in partnership with FBI field offices and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout the country as warranted.
In sum, even with the defeat of federal voting rights bills, challenges to redistricting plans and enforcement actions to prevent intimidation and threats to election officials will continue. Knocking out maps that discriminate against minorities, one can hope, will dissuade other states from attempting the same. Punishing election shenanigans, likewise, may deter others from trying the stunts.
To be sure, new legislation would be invaluable in stopping Republicans’ avalanche of voter suppression and subversion bills around the country. But that does not mean our democracy is defenseless. At least we still have responsible lower court judges and a conscientious Justice Department.