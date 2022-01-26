In her Jan. 22 Religion essay, “ ‘Shelter Theology’ explores the spiritual lives and advice of the unhoused,” Susan Dunlap explained why as she described the incredible faith she often encounters in people who are unhoused. She quoted a Cuban American theologian as saying, “The marginalized are God’s privileged locus of revelation.” To that I would add that Ilia Delio, a Franciscan theologian, has pointed out that “we will find him (God) in the frailty of our humanity, among the poor.” That’s where the God of love resides, the source of joy and peace.
Lynn Kearney, Arlington