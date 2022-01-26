It didn’t seem right, feeling joy and peace as I chaperoned and worked with high school students doing community service in Haiti and Camden, N.J. I should have been overwhelmed with sadness or anger at the plight of these marginalized populations. Instead, I basked in the light of their presence, loving their company. I hadn’t understood the Gospels; I thought Jesus’ love for the poor was merely compassion. I didn’t understand the beauty.

In her Jan. 22 Religion essay, “ ‘Shelter Theology’ explores the spiritual lives and advice of the unhoused,” Susan Dunlap explained why as she described the incredible faith she often encounters in people who are unhoused. She quoted a Cuban American theologian as saying, “The marginalized are God’s privileged locus of revelation.” To that I would add that Ilia Delio, a Franciscan theologian, has pointed out that “we will find him (God) in the frailty of our humanity, among the poor.” That’s where the God of love resides, the source of joy and peace.

Lynn Kearney, Arlington