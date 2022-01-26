The Jan. 21 front-page article “CIA: ‘Havana syndrome’ unlikely a foreign attack” described a recent Central Intelligence Agency report that did nothing to further understanding of the phenomenon and merely invited an illogical conclusion.

“Havana syndrome” is the common name given the mysterious and often debilitating illnesses afflicting some U.S. Embassy personnel in Havana, beginning in late 2016, and subsequently elsewhere. A distinguished panel convened by the National Academy of Sciences determined that “many of the chronic, nonspecific symptoms are also consistent with known RF [radio frequency] effects, such as dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss.” The CIA found that in a majority of cases the symptoms could be attributed to preexisting medical conditions or environmental or other factors, inviting the illogical conclusion, in the words of a CIA official quoted in the article, that “it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign” responsible for the harm experienced by some of the victims.

What is missing in The Post’s coverage is a bit of historical perspective that argues otherwise. Near the end of World War II, the Russians gave the U.S. ambassador in Moscow a wooden plaque of the Great Seal of the United States that contained a passive listening device (“the Thing,” a.k.a. “the Great Seal bug”) that allowed them to listen in on the ambassador’s conversations — when it was excited by microwave radiation beamed at the embassy. It was in use for seven years before its discovery and made public by U.N. Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge in 1960 in response to the U-2 spy plane incident.

Much has changed since then. What has not changed is the requirement for directed energy to power a passive listening device.

Jack Connerney, Annapolis