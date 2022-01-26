“Havana syndrome” is the common name given the mysterious and often debilitating illnesses afflicting some U.S. Embassy personnel in Havana, beginning in late 2016, and subsequently elsewhere. A distinguished panel convened by the National Academy of Sciences determined that “many of the chronic, nonspecific symptoms are also consistent with known RF [radio frequency] effects, such as dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss.” The CIA found that in a majority of cases the symptoms could be attributed to preexisting medical conditions or environmental or other factors, inviting the illogical conclusion, in the words of a CIA official quoted in the article, that “it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign” responsible for the harm experienced by some of the victims.