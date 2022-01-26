What is missing in The Post’s coverage is a bit of historical perspective that argues otherwise. Near the end of World War II, the Russians gave the U.S. ambassador in Moscow a wooden plaque of the Great Seal of the United States that contained a passive listening device (“the Thing,” a.k.a. “the Great Seal bug”) that allowed them to listen in on the ambassador’s conversations — when it was excited by microwave radiation beamed at the embassy. It was in use for seven years before its discovery and made public by U.N. Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge in 1960 in response to the U-2 spy plane incident.
Much has changed since then. What has not changed is the requirement for directed energy to power a passive listening device.
Jack Connerney, Annapolis