It’s hardly the first time the IOC has faced condemnation for its refusal to take principled stances.
But after years of resisting calls to act, there is at least one small sign that putting pressure on the IOC is not completely futile: a report that late last year, the athletic body said countries would be barred from hosting international sports competitions if they banned Israeli athletes from taking part.
In recent decades, oppressive governments have repeatedly used international sporting events as political tools, which has resulted in nations denying entry to Israeli athletes and individual athletes refusing to compete against Israelis. Worse, it has also led to the arrest, imprisonment and even the execution of athletes who won’t play along with their governments’ policies.
Last month, the Jerusalem Post reported that a letter from the IOC states international sports federations must ensure that athletes from all nations can participate in their events. The letter reportedly called out Malaysia for incidents involving Israeli athletes and Serbia, which barred boxers from Kosovo from a competition.
Unequal treatment has been a recurring problem for Israeli athletes.
In November, the World Squash Championships were canceled after Malaysia, the host country, refused to grant competitors from Israel visas to enter the country. In 2019, the World Para Swimming Championships were moved for the same reason.
In the 2004 Olympics, an Iranian athlete withdrew from a judo match with an Israeli to avoid competing against him. In the 2016 Olympics, an Egyptian athlete would not shake the hand of an Israeli athlete in a judo match. In 2019, Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei refused to withdraw from a match against Israel and was forced to flee for his life. Last year in Tokyo, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Olympics rather than compete against an Israeli, in “solidarity” with Palestinians. The IOC did nothing.
The lack of response from the IOC until now has emboldened oppressive regimes to increase the pressure on their own athletes. In one terrible, high-profile case, Iran executed wrestler Navid Afkari on trumped-up charges after he took part in protests against the government. Iranian Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, meanwhile, was forced to leave Iran over refusing to wear a hijab. At the same time, Iran sent Javad Foroughi, a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, to compete in the Tokyo Olympics last year as a sharpshooter.
Iran’s approach, and that of others who boycott Israel, is wildly unfair to the athletes — and it is also a violation of the principles of international sporting federations including the IOC. As a former elite athlete myself, I find it unconscionable that the IOC has continued to allow such action against athletes.
Sadly, there are many examples of IOC failures — from the Olympic Games in Nazi Germany to the brazen continuation of the 1972 Munich Games in which members of the Israeli team were massacred; to the current Iranian regime, which persecutes its own athletes, to holding the upcoming Winter Games in China.
After every incident, activists and human rights organizations have called on the IOC to penalize countries that violate the values of the Olympic Games. Yet the IOC has always dragged its feet, at least until now.
That’s why the news of last month’s letter stands out. It is precisely the kind of leadership from the IOC that has been so lacking in recent years, allowing the sports world to be polluted with politicking that should have no place in competition.
Although it’s not the IOC’s job to promote human rights around the world, it certainly is its job to ensure that participating countries respect the values of the Olympics and do not persecute their own athletes. As one of the world’s premier sports bodies, the IOC has the ability to set the example for other sports federations.
This first small step against discrimination represents a major shift toward correcting a historical failure. Though there is much more work to be done in terms of taking principled stands against human rights violations and protecting athletes around the world, this latest development regarding Israel at least raises the prospect of progress in other areas in the future.