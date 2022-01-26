In the 2004 Olympics, an Iranian athlete withdrew from a judo match with an Israeli to avoid competing against him. In the 2016 Olympics, an Egyptian athlete would not shake the hand of an Israeli athlete in a judo match. In 2019, Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei refused to withdraw from a match against Israel and was forced to flee for his life. Last year in Tokyo, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Olympics rather than compete against an Israeli, in “solidarity” with Palestinians. The IOC did nothing.