To be sure, the justice wasn’t shy about enforcing the Constitution when the circumstances called for it — protecting any number of marginalized groups over his long tenure. But that spirit of humility informed everything he did. In one of the last cases he heard on the bench, the case of the cursing cheerleader, he openly worried at oral argument about how to write a workable rule for the case. “How do I get a standard out of that?" Breyer asked. "I’m frightened to death of writing a standard.”