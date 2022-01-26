When coronavirus vaccines were scarce, we prioritized health workers and people who participated in clinical trials, both to recognize their contribution to the pandemic response and to encourage others to step up or stay on the job. Prioritizing those who cannot protect themselves with vaccines is not intended to shame the unvaccinated, but to create foreseeable consequences for choices that affect everyone. It recognizes the efforts of vaccinated, high-risk adults to reduce pressure on hospitals, while also potentially saving lives by incentivizing holdouts to get vaccinated (just as reminding them of the financial costs of hospitalization appears to do). This is especially important as vaccination rates stall and the Supreme Court blocks some mandates.