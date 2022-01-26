I have talked to everyone who will listen. What I have heard consistently from inside and outside the administration is that the decision to make the trade that will bring my brother home rests with the president. We know that he is aware of my brother’s existence — he has mentioned Mark in an address before, though my two requests to speak with him have been turned down — but he has not taken a stance on the trade. Does he know the decision is now up to him? His senior aides are aware of the situation, yet my family is still waiting.