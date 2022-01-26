By public health, we refer to those experts who monitor and provide warning, tracing, analysis and communications to protect the overall health and well-being of the population, watching over everything from clean water and safe food to disease outbreaks and disaster response. This network has become “fragmented, insufficient, and marginalized,” former CDC director Tom Frieden and colleagues wrote in 2020. Ms. Walensky told Politico that a major overhaul is needed. “The CDC alone can’t fix this,” she said.
A high priority is to build the equivalent of national early warning radar for disease. Genomic sequencing makes it feasible to rapidly identify pathogens and send up a flare, as South Africa did with the emergence of omicron. A viral and bacterial surveillance network will provide a clear picture of threats and more time to respond properly.
Next, we must invest in people. Even before the pandemic, turnover was high among state public health officials, and once the crisis set in, state and local workforces became exhausted and burned out. Ms. Walensky said the workforce needs more than just money: “We need to train it. We need to make public health an attractive workforce to enter.” Public health workers have been at the front line of bitter political debates about vaccine and mask mandates, too often subject to toxic public threats and political interference. At the same time, they must redouble efforts to earn the public’s trust with clear, transparent communications and overcome the deleterious impact of misinformation and disinformation. The CDC needs to get out of its ivory tower and play a more direct and urgent role in addressing the public.
Data is the lifeblood of public health. The CDC and states have suffered for years with antiquated systems. In an unpredictable pandemic, this is a serious liability to decision-making. Ms. Walensky promised to make upgrades a priority. “The pipes have to connect,” she said.
Pandemic preparedness needs a major boost. Everything the military does is to prepare for war; similarly, public health at all levels needs to be poised to respond to a pandemic emergency. When it comes time to break the glass, the necessary stockpiles, expertise and systems should be at hand.
Rebuilding public health also requires funding with bipartisan support. Public health agencies are chronically starved for resources. The United States spends an estimated $3.6 trillion annually on health, but less than 3 percent is aimed at public health and prevention, according to a 2020 report from Trust for America’s Health. We must end the cycle of crisis and complacency. President Biden and Congress have made some down payments. But there’s a lot more to fix.