Next, we must invest in people. Even before the pandemic, turnover was high among state public health officials, and once the crisis set in, state and local workforces became exhausted and burned out. Ms. Walensky said the workforce needs more than just money: “We need to train it. We need to make public health an attractive workforce to enter.” Public health workers have been at the front line of bitter political debates about vaccine and mask mandates, too often subject to toxic public threats and political interference. At the same time, they must redouble efforts to earn the public’s trust with clear, transparent communications and overcome the deleterious impact of misinformation and disinformation. The CDC needs to get out of its ivory tower and play a more direct and urgent role in addressing the public.