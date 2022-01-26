No matter how much the chief justice and court spokesperson strain to convince us how cordial and respectful the justice family really is, and that there’s “nothing to see here” — there is the picture we can see in our minds of a preening, smug and self-righteous Justice Gorsuch, in his very best “droit du seigneur” mode, sitting maskless next to an empty chair belonging to his colleague Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who, as he well knows, is over 65 and immunocompromised. She sat, instead, in her office presumably because of her health risk, especially around maskless individuals.