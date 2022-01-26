But DeSantis, never one to miss an opportunity to scare and misinform Floridians, accused the administration of depriving Americans of lifesaving treatments. (This, from someone who won’t say whether he received a booster shot.) For some bizarre reason, DeSantis and other MAGA politicians have denigrated vaccines and booster shots, instead favoring antibody treatments administered after someone gets sick. Don’t ask why we should have faith in the latter but not the former.