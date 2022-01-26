Biden’s calling card is his empathy, and so he ought to understand that many Republicans remain too hurt and disoriented to think about what they’re for. They’re smarting over being kicked out of the White House. Worse, they are still in denial about how Donald John Trump done them wrong. The fact that Trump’s post-election attacks on democracy were assaults on all Americans — including those who loved him — is still a truth too raw for many to admit.
So, “What are Republicans for?” Fair question. But before the Republican Party can redefine itself, it must first divorce itself from Trump — and for many, that thought remains distressing.
Breaking up with Trump isn’t as easy as some might think. I can relate. I was on Team Trump from the beginning, back when his enemies explored impeaching him even before he was elected, through the reckless accusations of Russian collusion, through false claims that he suggested ingesting bleach to fight the coronavirus and countless other groundless attacks filtered through the lens of a mostly liberal media universe so rattled by his existence that they changed the rules of journalism — even allowing reporters to call him a liar.
Sure, I was sometimes critical of Trump myself, even before 2020. I recognized his narcissism, acknowledged that sometimes he was a jerk and concluded that he would never be regarded as a great president because too many young Americans considered him cruel.
I didn’t abandon him, though — until he refused to accept the election results. That was the breaking point for me. His truculence led to the spread of unfounded doubts and conspiracy theories and culminated in the shameful events of Jan. 6. Trump’s post-election belligerence was a dereliction of presidential duty.
But it’s clear many people need more time, something those who never got Trump’s appeal in the first place will never understand. For the first time, tens of millions of us felt we had finally found someone who got us. It’s something that’s hard to let go.
So, to all those still hanging on, take some advice from a friend: It can be done.
First, accept that the relationship is over. Second, distance yourself by ignoring the rallies and shoving the MAGA hats to the back of the closet. Third, avoid social media and cable news. Fourth, reach out to any family members and friends who have avoided you since Trump came along.
And, finally, visualize yourself without him. Imagine wearing a DeSantis, Christie, Noem, Haley, Cruz or Rubio lapel pin. Make them court you. You deserve to be appreciated.
Remember, just because you end the relationship with Trump doesn’t mean you have to regret that it ever happened. You can still treasure, as I do, the memory of his election in 2016, an upset that rocked the status quo. And you can still love all the things you shared — the desire for a secure Southern border and energy independence, resisting cancel culture wokeness, supporting an “America First” foreign policy and railing against liberal media bias.
Guess what? You’ll find there are plenty of other presidential candidates who share those interests.
Yes, someday you’ll need to figure out what you want in the long term. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, is reportedly consulting with former House speaker Newt Gingrich on some ideas. But it really doesn’t need to get sorted out until 2024, when the path forward will be determined by whoever emerges as the next GOP nominee. This year’s midterm elections will strictly be a referendum on the Biden administration. What matters is that Republicans are the alternatives, waiting in the wings.
In the meantime, take a page from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who was asked last week what Republicans would do if they won back the Senate. He replied, “That is a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back.” McConnell gets it. It’s too soon. There’s plenty of time to figure out what comes next.
And so let the critics ask mockingly: “What does the Republican Party stand for?” Don’t worry about that. Your main job for now is moving away from Donald Trump, and that’s more than enough.