Again and again, Trump treated Ukraine like a pawn. He placed his personal interests over the national interest. John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser at the time, declined to testify before Congress but later wrote in his memoir that Trump told him that he would not release the aid to Ukraine until he got information about his political enemies. Bolton also revealed that Trump ordered him to call Zelensky to ask him to meet with Rudolph W. Giuliani, his personal lawyer, who had been spreading some of the most fanciful theories about the Biden-Burisma links. “The whole affair was bad policy, questionable legally, and unacceptable as presidential behavior,” Bolton wrote.