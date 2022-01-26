Though they represent day and night, these two scientists remind us that you don’t always end a war with the general you start with. Two years into this fight, we need a new chief medical officer. I say this not because I lack faith in Fauci — I don’t — but because he has ceased to be as effective as we need him to be in the information battle against covid-19. Now 80, he attracts only a portion of the nation he once did and, I fear, everyone is, to be blunt, a little sick of him.