Both men are Democrats. No one seems to know what Mr. Walther’s offense may have been. As for Mr. Heaphy, his firing took place when he was on leave from his U-Va. job and serving as the top investigator for the House committee probing last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. If that’s what put the bee in Mr. Miyares’s bonnet, then it’s hard to take seriously his pledge to be an attorney general who will call “balls and strikes,” without allegiance to any political party.