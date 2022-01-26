For a state attorney general to fire the top lawyer at a public college or university is unusual in Virginia or any other state. (Mr. Miyares’s predecessor, Democrat Mark R. Herring, did it once when he took office eight years ago, removing a chief counsel who had served briefly at Virginia Commonwealth University after working for several GOP attorneys general.) That’s the case even though counsel’s offices at most state universities report to the elected attorney general, formally or otherwise. It suggests that Mr. Miyares, who took office this month, intends to mount an ideological assault on campuses that Republicans regard as bastions of liberalism.
So much for academic freedom. Top campus lawyers may understandably be confused about who their client is — the university they serve or politicians looking to score points with their base as they angle for the next election.
Mr. Miyares did not bother to specify his grievance with either of the general counsels he dismissed, Tim Heaphy of the University of Virginia or Brian Walther of George Mason. Unsurprisingly, that triggered a tsunami of speculation about his motives.
Both men are Democrats. No one seems to know what Mr. Walther’s offense may have been. As for Mr. Heaphy, his firing took place when he was on leave from his U-Va. job and serving as the top investigator for the House committee probing last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. If that’s what put the bee in Mr. Miyares’s bonnet, then it’s hard to take seriously his pledge to be an attorney general who will call “balls and strikes,” without allegiance to any political party.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office insisted that Mr. Heaphy’s role on the Jan. 6 committee had nothing to do with his firing. She suggested it was connected to advice Mr. Heaphy has rendered to U-Va.'s president and Board of Visitors. His dismissal, said the spokeswoman, Victoria LaCivita, occurred “after reviewing the legal decisions made over the last couple of years.”
What “decisions”? Could it have been U-Va.'s stance, in 2020, that free speech rights blocked it from removing a sign posted by a student on a dormitory door that denounced university policies under the heading “F--- UVA”? That enraged some conservatives, but let’s hope it’s not behind Mr. Heaphy’s firing. His advice was aligned with Supreme Court precedent that states cannot restrict foul-mouthed displays on campus simply because they give offense. As Justice John Marshall Harlan, a conservative, put it, “one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric.”
Republicans across the country see campuses as hotbeds of wokeness, critical race theory and cancel culture. Perhaps, in Mr. Miyares, they have found their hatchet man willing to wreak vengeance by doing some canceling of his own.