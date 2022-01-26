Nevertheless, Putin will understand that taking this step would reenergize Western alliance and leave his country an economic basket case and an international pariah.
In a background call with reporters on Tuesday, senior White House officials vowed that, should Russia advance into Ukraine, “the gradualism of the past is out, and this time we’ll start at the top of the escalation ladder and stay there.” Indeed, the prospect of severe sanctions has already been felt in the “deepening sell-off in Russian markets, its borrowing costs, the value of its currency [and the] market-implied default risk.”
Imagine if we had issued such a forceful response to Russia’s initial invasion in 2014.
We have been struggling to delink Europe from its dependence on Russian energy. Now, according to the senior advisers, that effort is well underway and would arguably more harmful to Russia than to the West. As one administration official said: “[Russia] is a one-dimensional economy, and that means it needs oil and gas revenues at least as much as Europe needs its energy supply. So remember, oil and gas export revenues are two-thirds of the total in Russia and about half of Russia’s federal budget revenues. So this is not an asymmetric advantage for Putin; it’s an interdependency.”
The administration made clear that it is “working to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas from various areas of the world,” including from North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It also noted that it is “in discussions with major natural gas producers around the globe to understand their capacity and willingness to temporarily surge natural gas output and to allocate these volumes to European buyers.” If those measures go into place, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline supplying natural gas from Russia to Europe could be closed.
Likewise, the administration is contemplating export controls that would impede Russia in sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, lasers, defense and aerospace, which are “sectors that Putin himself has championed as the way forward for Russia to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas.”
As Taras Kuzio, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, recently wrote for the Atlantic Council: “With little sign of popular support for war and blanket Kremlin disinformation still distorting the true state of Russian-Ukrainian relations, it is not hard to imagine how a new invasion of Ukraine could send shock waves through Russian society.” He added, “[I]f Putin attempts to crush Ukraine with overwhelming military force, he could end up losing the country forever while also sparking anti-government unrest inside Russia with the potential to threaten the survival of his entire regime.”
In the short-term, a Russian invasion might actually spark an expansion of NATO to include countries such as Sweden or Finland. Coupled with a Ukrainian army armed to the teeth and prepared to inflict heavy casualties on Russia, the military adventure, rather than stirring patriotic support for Putin at home, could roil his country.
“Ukraine is shaping up for Russia to be something like the functional equivalent of what the 2003 Iraq War was to America — a costly disaster for Russia that undermines its geopolitical position,” says Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute. “If Putin makes a move, he and his country will suffer major costs for doing so.”
None of this is to say that Putin won’t plunge into war anyway, either miscalculating the resolve of the West or banking on its ability to wait out sanctions. “Putin is now stuck. He was banking on a mushy response from the West and instead he’s encountered steel,” Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress tells me. “Europe could also accelerate its decarbonization efforts, end its reliance on fossil fuels, further squeezing Russia economically. But Putin has put himself in a corner and it may be hard for him to back down.” As a result, Bergmann warns, “if he goes through with it, the consequences for Russia will be devastating.”
While a major war in Europe would be painful for the West and horrific for Ukraine from an economic and humanitarian perspective, we might see an accelerated version of events that toppled the old Soviet Union: A united military, political and economic Western response that cracks an already brittle regime in Moscow.