None of this is to say that Putin won’t plunge into war anyway, either miscalculating the resolve of the West or banking on its ability to wait out sanctions. “Putin is now stuck. He was banking on a mushy response from the West and instead he’s encountered steel,” Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress tells me. “Europe could also accelerate its decarbonization efforts, end its reliance on fossil fuels, further squeezing Russia economically. But Putin has put himself in a corner and it may be hard for him to back down.” As a result, Bergmann warns, “if he goes through with it, the consequences for Russia will be devastating.”