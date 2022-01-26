The first and foremost qualification is the opposite of what many progressive activists desire: a commitment to judicial independence. Supreme Court impartiality is an ideal that nine human beings, each with individual biases, who consider some of the toughest questions facing American society, will not meet. But the country is undoubtedly better off with justices who strive for that ideal, preserving the legitimacy of an institution at which a case’s merits and the force of an advocate’s arguments should prevail over judges’ private partisan or ideological commitments.
Some justices have remained mindful of this charge, even amid today’s white-hot partisanship. As a result, the court sometimes issues surprisingly non-ideological rulings reflecting unexpected alliances among the justices or efforts to forge compromise across the court’s divisions. At other times, however, justices issue decisions geared to achieve particular ideological ends or are otherwise inconsistent with the court’s traditions. In recent years, Justice Breyer, 83, has argued publicly that Americans should not see the court as a partisan institution, but one in which justices try to apply in good faith Congress’s instructions and the Framers’ constitutional commands. Though solidly in the court’s liberal wing, he has often sought to diminish the role that ideological differences play in the court’s decisions. It would be fitting for his replacement to share his overriding commitment to these principles.
Mr. Biden has himself suggested another reasonable consideration: diversity, pledging during his presidential campaign to nominate a Black woman for the job. This would be a welcome first, and there are well-qualified Black women on the federal bench whom he could promote. But the president also should not feel restricted to the pool of candidates serving on appeals courts, from which every sitting justice but one hails. Some of the nation’s best justices traveled different paths to the court.
For their part, Republicans should give Mr. Biden’s pick a fair shake. This might seem like a fantasy. The hardball they played in recent years to force a 6-to-3 conservative court majority did more to poison the judicial nomination process and politicize the court than any act since President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to pack it. They would harm the country even more if they now condemned a qualified Black female nominee as a radical.
Finally, the coming weeks should serve as a reminder that partisan power politics have brought the confirmation process to the verge of collapse. The nation’s leaders should consider ways to reduce the high stakes of any single Supreme Court pick and cut the element of luck that determines which president gets to decide the court’s composition. Imposing 18-year term limits would do both. Along with Mr. Biden’s nominee, lawmakers should consider this idea with open minds.