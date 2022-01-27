At a conference on antisemitism I participated in this past fall, one common frustration among academics was that their university students had no idea what antisemitism was. “They’re not familiar with some of what we recognize as the most basic tropes of antisemitism — the alleged threat of Jewish power, for instance,” Jeffrey Veidlinger, a professor at the University of Michigan, pointed out. “They think of antisemitism solely in terms of violence,” not as what it really is: a set of wide-ranging and self-serving conspiracy theories used by crackpots and celebrated minds alike.