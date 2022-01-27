Getting out of the Beltway brings you into contact with many who would answer that poll question in the negative. A few are vocal anti-Fauci influencers, driven by personal animus; others are longtime students of bureaucratic ineptness. But many more are hugely impatient parents, distressed by school district policies from masking to quarantine rules. They take seriously the vast accumulation of data on the vaccines’ efficacy. Yet the refusal to level with the public on all subjects at all times or to engage with serious critics has crushed public health agencies’ and school districts’ abilities to persuade. We are in the middle of a domestic equivalent of the Vietnam catastrophe brought about by the latest iteration of “the best and the brightest.”