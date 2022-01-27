The first came when I was 10 years old, and politics wasn’t my thing. I remember the night vividly. My parents were glued to the television as the results came in; there was a palpable tension in the house. It was the night Ronald Reagan was elected president. My parents never spoke to one another about politics — at least not that I heard. But their despair spoke for them that night. A Republican had been elected and, for reasons they didn’t explain, I sensed that this was bad news for Black people.