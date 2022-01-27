In general, I think that when you and your defenders are having to issue denials like “I ‘believed implicitly’ that the BYOB garden party was a work event,” things are already off the rails. Indeed, if his account of himself is to be believed, Boris Johnson has been living in terror for the past several years. At any moment, without warning, he might be ambushed by cake. One day, he will be standing before Parliament, taking the Prime Minister’s Questions, and will look on in horror as, slowly, from a back bench, a red velvet cake begins to rise and shake its gory locks at him.