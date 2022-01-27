So let’s imagine that Biden names the woman who heads most court-watchers’ lists of potential nominees: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. She has all the credentials anyone could want. She earned both her undergraduate and law degrees at Harvard. She worked for a time as a public defender, which is likely to please Democratic progressives. Last year, Biden named her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and she was confirmed — with three Republican senators voting for her, along with all Democrats. Having been scrutinized and vetted so recently, she should sail through a Senate hearing without a scratch.