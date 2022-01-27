But labels for these masks are difficult to understand, and you shouldn’t have to be a sleuth to tell if what you’ve purchased is counterfeit. Authentic N95 masks carry a NIOSH stamp, meaning they have been certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. They should also have an approval code (“TC-84A,” followed by four additional numbers), an expiration date for their particle-repelling electrostatic charge and headbands rather than ear loops for straps. (Fortunately, the Biden administration has begun distributing these masks free of charge via pharmacies and community health centers and will be driving up production, so finding authentic ones should be easier.)