Would I be more comfortable if Biden hadn’t been quite so explicit? Yes. Partly because it carries an aura of unfairness to announce that no one will be considered who does not meet an announced racial test. Ambiguity has its advantages. Think about the cases the court has just agreed to hear over affirmative action in higher education. Wherever you come down on the issue, letting colleges consider diversity as one of a number of factors is less problematic than allowing numerical quotas.