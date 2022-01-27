As The Post’s Lateshia Beachum reported, Memphis had a record number of homicides last year, including 31 children who were killed. About 150 other children were shot. The city is far from alone in seeing young lives needlessly lost to gun violence. The Post has documented that on average in the United States, at least one child is shot every hour of every day. Many survive but too many die. Nine children in D.C. were killed in gun homicides last year. The toll — which doesn’t include suicides or unintentional shootings — was 11 in Los Angeles, 36 in Philadelphia and 59 in Chicago. A surge in pandemic gun buying has helped fuel what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated to be a roughly 50 percent increase in the rate of gun deaths of children 14 and younger from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.