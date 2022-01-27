The common sense of the 12-year-old — that there is inherent danger in people without training or permits carrying guns — should put to shame the adults who enacted the law heedless to the concerns of law enforcement about its deadly consequences. Put into effect in July, the law was championed under the claim of protecting constitutional rights, allowing people 21 and older and military service members 18 and up to carry a weapon without any training or permit.
As The Post’s Lateshia Beachum reported, Memphis had a record number of homicides last year, including 31 children who were killed. About 150 other children were shot. The city is far from alone in seeing young lives needlessly lost to gun violence. The Post has documented that on average in the United States, at least one child is shot every hour of every day. Many survive, but too many die. Nine children in D.C. were killed in gun homicides last year. The toll — which doesn’t include suicides or unintentional shootings — was 11 in Los Angeles, 36 in Philadelphia and 59 in Chicago. A surge in pandemic gun-buying has helped fuel what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated to be a roughly 50 percent increase in the rate of gun deaths of children 14 and younger from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.
The deadly pattern continues. An 8-year-old girl walking in the afternoon with her mother last Saturday in a Chicago neighborhood was killed by a stray bullet. Melissa Ortega had moved with her mother to Chicago in August after emigrating from Mexico. “She sought to achieve the American Dream,” her family said in a statement, “but was instead given American Violence.”
How many more young lives will be needlessly cut short because of the refusal of politicians in this country to recognize the logic that was apparent even to a 12-year-old? “People will be murdered.” It is time to start treating this issue like the public health crisis it is.