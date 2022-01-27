Model: For the first time in US history, a party must mount two parallel presidential campaigns: one to win the election, and the other to prevent its theft.

Scope: Democrats will spend at least $1B on the campaign to reelect President Biden. They and other pro-democracy actors must also mount a campaign of similar size, scope, and seriousness to stop the coup plotters.

Leadership: The political job of the President and the Biden-Harris team is to win re-election. For the parallel campaign, we need the most influential democratic voices in politics (of both parties) to come together. That includes former Presidents and First Ladies, congressional leadership, party chairs, top state officials, former office-holders, etc.

Team: As with a traditional presidential campaign, it will take tens of thousands of Americans — volunteers, lawyers, business leaders, donors, activists, and strategists — to offer their time, commitment, and resources to this effort.